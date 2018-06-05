19:37
  Iyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18

3 teens caught throwing firebombs at Maale Adumim Road

The Israel Police report a short while ago, three youths aged 16-17 from eastern Jerusalem were caught throwing Molotov cocktails near the Ma'aleh Adumim Road.

No injuries or damage were reported. The suspects were arrested and taken for questioning

