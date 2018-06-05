Will poll on override clause change Kahlon's position?

While Chairman Moshe Kahlon of the Kulanu Party has expressed his opposition to a law that would let the Knesset override Supreme Court nullification of the laws it passes, a new survey says 32 percent of Kulanu voters said that if he objects to the disengagement clause, they will be less likely to vote for him again, compared to 22 percent who said it would increase his chances.

The poll also shows that public trust in the court is low, with 61 percent of the public thinking that the judges are influenced by personal and political considerations to a great or very large extent. 62 percent believe that the court does not represent the fabric of the Israeli population and 43% think that it intervenes too much in the decisions of the Knesset and the government.