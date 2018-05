16:08 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18 Iyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18 Beit Shemesh Rabbi on personal mission to save Russian orphans Read more Ohr BeOdessa organization seeks to bring Jewish siblings taken from their mother in Ukraine for neglect for adoption in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs