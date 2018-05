15:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18 Iyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18 Highway 40 reopened north of Mitzpe Ramon Highway 40 has reopened to traffic north of Mitzpe Ramon. It had been closed due to the Giro d'Italia bicycle race. ► ◄ Last Briefs