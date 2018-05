11:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18 Iyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18 Why is the UN pleading US to stay in JCPOA? Read more ILTV speaks with Maj. Gen. (Res.) Gershon Hacohen from the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies. ► ◄ Last Briefs