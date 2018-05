10:51 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18 Iyar 21, 5778 , 06/05/18 'The Status Quo is in danger' Read more National Union not happy with mass Shabbat violations caused by Giro d'Italia bike race, says agreement on religion-state issues infringed. ► ◄ Last Briefs