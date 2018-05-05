UN chief urges Syria to answer questions on chemical weapons

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said that Syria’s failure to answer questions from the international chemical weapons watchdog about its chemical weapons program “remains a source of very deep concern”, The Associated Press reported.

While the Syrian government partially addressed some questions raised by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said “other questions regrettably remain unanswered”, added Guterres.

