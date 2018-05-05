Livingstone repeats claims on Hitler and Zionism

Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone on Friday claimed Jewish voters misunderstood him when he asserted in 2016 that Adolf Hitler had supported Zionism in the 1930s, but repeated his claims nonetheless.

Interviewed on Sky News, Livingstone referenced Hitler seven times and repeated his claim that “Zionists did a deal with Hitler in the ‘30s. They collaborated.”

