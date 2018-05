U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that his administration has agreed to a date and a location for his expected meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We now have a date. And we have a location. We'll be announcing it very soon," Trump said from the White House lawn, according to The Hill.

