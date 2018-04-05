U.S. asks Security Council to condemn Abbas

The United States on Friday asked the UN Security Council to reject the "unacceptable" and "deeply disturbing" remarks by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas about Jews that included "vile anti-Semitic slurs", AFP reported

In a speech earlier this week, Abbas regurgitated a number of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories in what he called a “history lesson,” seeking to disprove the 3,000-year-old Jewish connection to the Land of Israel.

