Israel withdraws from Security Council race

Israel on Friday withdrew from a race against Germany and Belgium for two seats on the United Nations Security Council in 2019/2020.

“After consulting with our partners, including our good friends, the State of Israel has decided to postpone its candidacy for a seat on the Security Council,” Israel’s UN mission said in a statement.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)