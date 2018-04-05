22:03
  Iyar 19, 5778 , 04/05/18

Israel withdraws from Security Council race

Israel on Friday withdrew from a race against Germany and Belgium for two seats on the United Nations Security Council in 2019/2020.

“After consulting with our partners, including our good friends, the State of Israel has decided to postpone its candidacy for a seat on the Security Council,” Israel’s UN mission said in a statement.

