Netanyahu updates world leaders on Iran

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday spoke by telephone with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Netanyahu discussed regional issues with the world leaders and also updated them on the important material that he revealed regarding the Iranian nuclear archive.

