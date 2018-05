Dozens of rioters on Friday evening set fire to the Palestinian Arab side of the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza.

The IDF said the rioters damaged the gas and fuel pipelines that run from Israel to Gaza and are intended for use by Gazan residents.

