Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Moscow would honor its commitments on the Iran nuclear deal for as long as other countries did, Reuters reported.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia would also deem any changes to the deal to be unacceptable.

