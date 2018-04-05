Bolton: Trump did not ask for options to reduce forces in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump has not asked the Pentagon for options to reduce U.S. forces based in South Korea, National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Friday, after the New York Times, citing several people briefed on the deliberations, reported that the president was seeking options to curb the number of American troops stationed in South Korea.

“The New York Times story is utter nonsense. The President has not asked the Pentagon to provide options for reducing American forces stationed in South Korea,” Bolton said, according to Reuters.