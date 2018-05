14:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5778 , 04/05/18 Iyar 19, 5778 , 04/05/18 Israel’s ‘band’ scores 11 Tony nominations Read more 'The Band’s Visit’ is a comedy about an Egyptian band that gets lost in the Negev and accidentally winds up in an Israeli town. ► ◄ Last Briefs