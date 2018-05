13:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5778 , 04/05/18 Iyar 19, 5778 , 04/05/18 Abbas apologizes for anti-Semitic speech Read more PA Chairman Abbas apologizes to 'anyone,' but 'especially' Jews, who were 'insulted' by his speech claiming Jewish behavior caused the Holocaust. ► ◄ Last Briefs