12:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5778 , 04/05/18 Iyar 19, 5778 , 04/05/18 In historic first, Giro d’Itala race kicks off in Israel Read more As Giro d'Italia kicks off in Jerusalem, teams from around the world prove that sports is above politics. ► ◄ Last Briefs