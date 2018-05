MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin (Zionist Union) criticized the U.S. Embassy's decision not to invite Knesset members to the ceremony marking the relocation of the Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"I am sorry that it was decided not to invite MKs to the ceremony marking the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. This is a special moment in history and it would be the right thing for us to be partners to the excitement,” she wrote on Twitter.