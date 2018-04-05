Twitter recommends: Change your password

Twitter on Thursday recommended that users change their passwords after finding a bug in how it stores passwords, meaning they weren't scrambled to protect them from attack.

“When you set a password for your Twitter account, we use technology that masks it so no one at the company can see it. We recently identified a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We have fixed the bug, and our investigation shows no indication of breach or misuse by anyone,” the company said in a post on its official blog.