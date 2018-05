21:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18 Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18 'We all know Iran is lying' Read more Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid tells EU ambassadors Iran nuclear deal is bad in its current form, more needs to be done to stop Iran, Hezbollah ► ◄ Last Briefs