Rivlin visits school started by Ethiopian whose life was saved in Israel

President Reuven Rivlin, visited Thursday at the St. Yared School in in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He was greeted by the song "Hevenu Shalom Aleichem", sung by children waving Israeli and Ethiopian flags.

The school was established by a young Ethiopian man named Yared Wolde, whose life was saved many years ago when the "Save a Child's Heart" organization brought him to Israel to undergo life-saving heart surgery at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. Yard, who was himself an orphan and lived in the streets of Addis, decided that he wanted to give back to Ethiopia what he received in Israel and help other children who need help, so he established the school. Rivlin told him, "The doctors who saved your heart did not know that they were saving thousands of hearts of children who benefit from this amazing school." He told the students, "Being here, with all of you, is one of the most moving moments I will take with me."