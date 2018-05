Chairman Aryeh Deri of the Shas Party said on Thursday that he is not concerned by polls that say the party will have a hard time clearing the threshold of four seats for staying in the Knesset.

Interviewed by the Yisrael Hayom daily, the interior minister said, "What we did during the last term we did not do even when we had 17 mandates," adding, "We will get no less than seven Knesset seats."