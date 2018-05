A detention hearing is scheduled in the next hour for a 28-year-old resident of Afula, who was arrested earlier in the day on suspicion of stabbing bus driver Shimon Gabbay Wednesday night.

Upon regaining consciousness on Thursday, Gabbai said, "It looked more like a [terror] attack than something criminal. Nothing was said. They just got on and attacked. I can't find a reason why. I did not talk to them at all."