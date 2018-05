The Nazareth District Court has convicted poet Darin Tattour of the Nazareth-area village of Reineh of incitement to terrorism and of supporting a terrorist organization.

Tattour was arrested in October 2015 after publishing a poem titled "Resist my people, resist them" and postings on her Facebook account, among others, in which she called for support of the intifada for the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.