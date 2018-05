12:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18 Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18 Secret night renovation at Joseph's Tomb Read more Shomron Regional Council renovates Joseph's Tomb in Shechem under cover of night. 'Privilege to preserve historic places of Jewish people.' ► ◄ Last Briefs