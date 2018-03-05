12:18
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18

Body of missing truck driver found in the Arava

An Israeli police-dog handler and a military tracker have spotted the body of the truck driver who was swept away in the Arava last week by the floods in the Neot Hakikar area, in the Arava region, south of the Dead Sea.

Read more

Last Briefs