An Israeli police-dog handler and a military tracker have spotted the body of the truck driver who was swept away in the Arava last week by the floods in the Neot Hakikar area, in the Arava region, south of the Dead Sea.
News BriefsIyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18
Body of missing truck driver found in the Arava
