New York Times: Let Abbas’s Vile Words Be His Last as Palestinian Leader

The editorial board of the New York Times wrote on Wednesday, "Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, shed all credibility as a trustworthy partner if the Palestinians and Israelis ever again have the nerve to try negotiations," as a result of his speech on Monday, which contained "reprehensible anti-Semitic myths and conspiracy theories".

Citing Abbas's leadership failures, the board concluded, "Mr. Abbas’s vile speech was a new low. No doubt he feels embittered and besieged on all sides. But by succumbing to such dark, corrosive instincts he showed that it is time for him to leave office.

"Palestinians need a leader with energy, integrity and vision, one who might have a better chance of achieving Palestinian independence and enabling both peoples to live in peace."