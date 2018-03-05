2 arrested for bringing hundreds of thousands of Euros to PA for Hamas

It has been disclosed that two Hamas terrorists from the Ramallah area have been arrested for the receiving of hundreds of thousands of Euros, which were hidden throughout Judea and Samaria and designated for Hamas activity.

On March 7, 2018, Omar Kiswani, Hamas's chairman of the student council at Bir Zit University, was detained for questioning by the Shin Bet Israel Security Agency. From there it was learned that Kiswani asked Hamas agents in Gaza and Turkey for money to promote the terror group's activities at the school. He was sent €150,000, which were buried in a number of hiding places throughout Judea and Samaria. Kiswani and a another Hamas activist gathered the money from those places.