Rare coin from the Bar Kokhba period discovered in Samaria

During an archaeological study conducted by the Archeology Unit of the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria, Bar-Ilan University and the University of Ariel, a rare coin which is being called "Bar-Kochba" from the days of the Bar-Kochba Revolt was discovered in a cave next to the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Qibya, north of Modi'in.

According to estimates, the coin was minted between the third and fourth years of the revolt (136-134 CE). On one side of the coin there is a palm tree with seven branches and two clusters of fruit, and the inscription "Shim'[o]" (Sim[on]). On the other side there appears a vine leaf with three lobes and the inscription "Lecher[ut Yeru]shalayim" (To the free[dom of Jeru]salem). In addition, pottery and glass vessels were found alongside the coin, which are also dated to the time of the Bar Kokhba Revolt.