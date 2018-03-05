Odeh: My feeling is that Erdan will continue to lie now.

Chairman Ayman Odeh of the Joint List of predominantly Arab parties said this morning, "My feeling is that [Public Security Minister Gilad] Erdan will continue to lie now."

Odeh's Twitter tweet was in response to Erdan's call for a renewed investigation into a January 2017 protest of the demolition of illegal housing in the Negev Bedouin community of Umm Al-Hiran, in which an Arab driver was shot to death by police after his car hit two police, killing one officer and wounding another. Erdan's call came after prosecutors said they found no evidence if wrongdoing.