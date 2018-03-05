NIS 5 million suit against the leader of 'the sadistic cult'

Seven years after the Jerusalem District Court sentenced the leader of "the sadist sect" Elior Chen to 24 years in prison and compensation of 700,000 shekels for abusing children, two of his victims have filed a civil suit for NIS 5 million.

News 2 reports that the claim is for damages, claiming that they had suffered mental damage. A parallel lawsuit was filed against the Ministries of Education and Welfare for not taking any necessary steps on behalf of the victims during the period in which the children were absent from school.