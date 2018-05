10:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18 Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18 Liberman: 'If S-300 systems fire on our planes - we will respond' Defense Minister: We will not tolerate Iranian attempts to turn Syria into an outpost against Israel. "Any attempt will be thwarted." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs