Secret overnight renovation of Joseph's Tomb

The Shomron Regional Council and the Israel Defense Forces renovated the tomb of biblical Joseph on the outskirts of the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Shechem, in the dark of night, Wednesday evening.

Among other things, soldiers, Samarian residents and workers smoothed the place, laid out bedding, laid stepping stones and gravel. The operation comes head of one of next Thursday's large Jewish gathering at the holy site. While the PA is ostensibly in charge of maintaining the site, it is often found lacking in carrying out that charge.