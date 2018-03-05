President Rivlin meets German Foreign Minister in Ethiopia

President Reuven Rivlin met on Thursday morning with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on the sidelines of his visit to Ethiopia.

Rivlin expressed his appreciation for Maas's harsh condemnation of Abu Mazen's anti-Semitic remarks this week and spoke of the importance of the joint struggle against Iran, saying, "It is important that Germany and the entire free world be aware of its strengthening and not stand idly by. The Shiite axis in Syria and the entire Middle East, led by Iran, is a threat to the entire free world and not to the State of Israel alone."