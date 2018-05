There was a decrease in air pollution in most parts of the country on Lag Baomer this year compared to previous years, following calls by the authorities and the Ministry of Environmental Protection to reduce bonfires due to the weather.

Air quality measurements from the Ministry of Environmental Protection's 150 monitoring stations show air pollution was at its highest point up to 7.1 times normal, compared to last year, when it was at 10.9 times peak pollution, a decline of about 35 percent.