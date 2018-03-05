House Republicans nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Eighteen Republican members of the United States House of Representatives have signed their names to a letter formally nominating President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work toward peace in the Korean peninsula.

The letter says Trump has worked “tirelessly to apply maximum pressure to North Korea to end its illicit weapons programs and bring peace to the region.” It notes that his administration “successfully united the international community, including China, to impose one of the most successful international sanctions regimes in history,” adding, “The sanctions have decimated the North Korean economy and have been largely credited for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.”