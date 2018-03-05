Improvement in condition of bus driver stabbed in Afula

Improvement has been reported in the condition of 62-year-old Shimon Gabbai, a Superbus driver who suffered very serious stab wounds his upper body on Wednesday night. Those wounds are now being described as moderate to serious.

An initial investigation revealed that the driver was apparently caught in an argument with two youths who boarded the bus, attacked him and fled the scene. Following the stabbing, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a passing car and a concrete railing. The driver claimed that the two boys were Arabs. Two people in the car were lightly injured.