07:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18 Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18 Putin invites descendants of Sobibor rebellion to 'Victory Day' Read more Russian president invites families of Jews who rebelled at Sobibor death camp to Moscow parade commemorating defeat of Nazi Germany. ► ◄ Last Briefs