UN Secretary-General: calls on Trump not to withdraw from nuclear pact

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the United Nations has called on United States President Donald Trump not to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

In an interview with the British Broacasting Corporation, Guterres said the agreement signed with Iran was "important diplomatic victory" that must be preserved, adding "We should not scrap it unless we have a good alternative." In addition, the UN chief warned that there was a real danger of war if Trump decided to withdraw from the agreement.