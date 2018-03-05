Haredi MK to Lapid: A kippah alone is meaningless

MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) on Wednesday mocked Yesh Atid leader MK Yair Lapid, who last week donned a kippah and participated in the “kippah march” in Berlin in response to anti-Semitism.

“We must not be mistaken. The semantics and the march are not Judaism. The wearing of the kippah is a symbol that, if there is no content poured into it, has no meaning. Wearing a kippah is a symbol and a sign of piety, wearing a kippah is testimony to the life of tradition, faith, Torah life that began thousands of years ago since the days of Abraham and the acceptance of the Torah,” said Asher at a Knesset discussion on rising anti-Semitism in Europe.