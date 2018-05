06:13 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18 Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18 Germany criticizes Abbas's anti-Semitic speech German’s Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, on Wednesday criticized Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas over his anti-Semitic speech earlier this week. In a tweet, Maas said that Germany was responsible for “one of the worst crimes in history and therefore, we must respond resolutely to any anti-Semitic expression.” He linked his comment to Abbas's speech. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs