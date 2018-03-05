UN envoy: Abbas statements are deeply disturbing

The United Nations' Special Coordinator for the Middle East on Wednesday blasted Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas over his anti-Semitic speech suggesting the role of Jews in the banking sector led to the Holocaust.

"Such statements are unacceptable, deeply disturbing and do not serve the interests of the Palestinian people or peace in the Middle East," said a statement issued on behalf of the envoy, Nickolay Mladenov.

It said that leaders "have an obligation to confront anti-Semitism everywhere and always, not perpetuate the conspiracy theories that fuel it."