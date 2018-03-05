A 36-year-old woman was seriously injured from smoke inhalation in a fire that broke out in an apartment in Haifa on Wednesday night.
She was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Rambam Hospital.
News Briefs Iyar 18, 5778, 03/05/18
Woman seriously injured in fire in Haifa
