01:43
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18

Woman seriously injured in fire in Haifa

A 36-year-old woman was seriously injured from smoke inhalation in a fire that broke out in an apartment in Haifa on Wednesday night.

She was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Rambam Hospital.

