U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Wednesday wished Jews a happy Lag Baomer
"From Kikar Hamedina in Tel Aviv, wishing Jews everywhere a happy Lag Baomer. Stay safe and don't eat too many marshmallows!" he tweeted.
News BriefsIyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18
Photo: Ambassador Friedman wishes a happy Lag Baomer
