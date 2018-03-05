00:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18 Iyar 18, 5778 , 03/05/18 Photo: Ambassador Friedman wishes a happy Lag Baomer U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Wednesday wished Jews a happy Lag Baomer "From Kikar Hamedina in Tel Aviv, wishing Jews everywhere a happy Lag Baomer. Stay safe and don't eat too many marshmallows!" he tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs