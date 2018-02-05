Lebanese shepherd seized by Israel

A shepherd was seized on Wednesday from a southern Lebanese border town by the Israeli military, Lebanon's National NewsAgency reported.

The NNA said Ismail Saab had been taken from Shebaa, a southeastern border town near Israel, into the Shebaa Farms area.It cited the UN's mission in southern Lebanon and the International Committee for the Red Cross.

Spokespersons for both bodies were not immediately available for comment on Wednesday, but a Lebanese military source confirmed the news to AFP. "Discussions are ongoing for his release," the source said.

AFP