Putin invites descendants of Sobibor rebellion to celebration marking Nazis’ defeat

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited to the Moscow parade commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany the families of Jewish partisans who rebelled at the Sobibor death camp.

Putin’s office invited 12 people related to seven rebels at Sobibor to the Victory Day march May 9 in his nation’s capital. His office is paying travel and accommodation expenses for the visitors from Israel, according to one of the guests, Lea Hirsch.

This will be the first time that descendants of the Sobibor Uprising are invited to the official parade in Moscow.

“It’s a great honor and terrific recognition,” Hirsch said of the gesture honoring her uncle, Josef Kopf.

In July 1943, Kopf and another prisoner staged a precursor to the main uprising that took place in October that year, when a small group of Jews killed 11 Nazis and helped free 300 inmates in a daring and meticulously planned uprising at the Nazi camp in eastern Poland.

