56 treated for injuries at Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's Tomb in Meron

From the early morning hours until just before dark, United Hatzalah volunteer EMS first responders have treated some 56 people for injuries in and around the compound housing the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

The injuries suffered included minor contusions, snake and scorpion bites, cases of fainting, cuts, and other health issues that occurred over the day.

More than 600 volunteers arrived over the past few days in order to provide emergency medical services during the celebration over the next few days, which sees the largest gathering of people in Israel in any one spot annually.