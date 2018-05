20:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Rivlin says Abbas 'not a peace partner' President Reuven Rivlin sharply criticized Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas over his statments earlier this week blaming Jews for the Holocaust. "How does a leader who expresses dark anti-Semitic ideas can present himself as a partner for peace?" Rivlin asked during his visit to Ethiopia.



He added that "there is no negotiation with anti-Semitism, with no anti-Semitism, Israel will always seek peace with its neighbors, but never accept those who do not recognize its right to exist." ► ◄ Last Briefs