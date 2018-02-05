Pilgrims gather in Tunisia to celebrate Jewish festival

Worshipers lit candles and prayed on Wednesday at Africa's oldest synagogue in Tunisia to celebrate an annual

festival, marking a resurgence for the country's Jewish community after years of security woes.

Hundreds of pilgrims had on Wednesday morning already reached the Ghriba synagogue on the island of Djerba in southern Tunisia, an AFP photographer said, with thousands more expected to follow.Alongside a heavy police and military presence, Tunisian worshippers were joined by those from Israel and European countries to celebrate the annual Lag BaOmer festival.

"We've come to Djerba at least 20 times, for holidays and for the Ghriba festivities week as well," said French pilgrim Ketty Acco. "We're always very happy that tourism is growing again because before, there used to be 7,000 or 8,000 people and now we're happy because tourists are coming back," she added.

AFP